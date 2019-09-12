At Least 50 Dead in Democratic Republic of Congo After Train Accident

According to Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Steve Mbikayi, 50 people died after a train derailed in Tanganyika province in the country's southeast.
Encore une catastrophe !— STEVE MBIKAYI (@Cartesien243) September 12, 2019
Déraillement à 3h du matin ds le Tanganyika aux environs de la localité Mayibaridi.
Bilan provisoire:50 morts et plusieurs blessés !
Au nom du gvt ,je présente les condoléances aux familles éprouvées. Réunion en cours pr des dispositions à prendre.
"On behalf of the Government of the Republic, I offer my condolences to the families of the victims", the minister wrote.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)