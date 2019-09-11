Ethiopia Hopes Deal With Rosatom on 1st NPP in Country to Be Signed in Sochi - Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Ethiopia hopes an agreement with Russian State Nuclear Corporation Rosatom to construct the first nuclear power plant (NPP) in the African country will be signed in the Russian resort city of Sochi, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew has stated.

"We have an interest in the nuclear power for energy purpose, for the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Negotiations are under process, it is not finalised yet, we hope in the coming October the agreement will be signed during the Russia-Africa summit [in Sochi]", Andargachew said.

The statement comes after Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu said in August that Addis Ababa and Moscow were close to finishing the negotiations on constructing the first NPP in Ethiopia with Rosatom’s participation.

In mid-April, Ethiopia and Rosatom signed a three-year road map on cooperation in the Russian resort city of Sochi. The African nation currently has no nuclear power plants and generates electricity using hydropower, wind, solar and biothermal power, as well as biofuel.

Russia and Ethiopia have cooperated in nuclear energy, hydropower, science and education.

The negotiations on the first NPP take place amid preparations for the first-ever Russia-Africa summit, which will be held in the Russian resort city of Sochi on 24 October.