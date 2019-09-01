DJ Arafat's Fans Open His Coffin, Take Photos of Corpse - Reports

Ivorian singer DJ Arafat died in a motorbike crash in Abidjan on 12 August. On Saturday, his casket was placed at a stadium in Abidjan for a public funeral ceremony.

Fans of Ivorian singer DJ Arafat managed to get to the Williamsville cemetery in Abidjan's Adjame district after the private burial, opened the grave and coffin and took photos and videos that were later shared online, AFP reported.

Police arrived at the cemetery and fired teargas to disperse the people who were disturbing his grave.

"We wanted to see the body of our idol before the tomb was sealed," one fan, who did not give his name, said as quoted by AFP.

Born as Ange Didier Houon, the singer was one of the most popular artists in the world of Francophone music. He was also considered the "king" of coupe-decale (cut and run) -- an Ivorian form of dance music.