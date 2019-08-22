KHARTOUM (Sputnik) - Economist Abdalla Hamdok on Wednesday took the oath of office as the new prime minister of Sudan, Al-Arabiya television reported.

Last week, Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) approved Hamdok's candidacy put forward by the opposition Forces of Freedom and Change movement.

Hamdok earlier served as deputy executive secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa.

Previously, the outgoing head of the TMC, Abdel Fattah Burhan, was sworn in as the chief of the freshly formed Sovereign Council (SC).

The TMC took power as the previous government was toppled in April after months of nationwide protests. The TMC took over after the coup but the protests continued, with demonstrators demanding that the military transfer power to a new civilian government.