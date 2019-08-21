Sudan's Sovereign Council to Be Sworn In on Wednesday

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Sovereign Council of Sudan has been formed, it will be sworn in on August 21, Shams El-Din Kabbashi, a spokesman for the country's Transitional Military Council (TMC), said Tuesday at a press conference in Khartoum, which was aired by Sky News Arabia.

"The formation of the 11-member Sovereign Council has been completed," the official said.

For the first 21 months of the transitional period, the Sovereign Council will be chaired by TMC head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Previously, the TMC signed the final power transition deal with the opposition Forces of Freedom and Change movement amid the ongoing protests that have been sweeping the African nation for months.

Under the declaration, the Sovereign Council will be ruling the country during the transitional period of three years.

Long-standing popular protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on 11 April, in which then-President Omar Bashir was overthrown and detained after almost 30 years in power. The Transitional Military Council took over and pledged to organize a new presidential election within two years.