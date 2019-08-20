Russian Sailors Abducted Off Cameroon's Coast Are Most Likely to Be in Nigeria - Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three Russian sailors who have been recently abducted by pirates off Cameroon's coast are most likely to be in Nigeria, a source in the employing company stated.

"Everything is normal with people. No one has been injured, no one is ill. They are receiving clothes and antimalarial medications", the source said.

When asked where the kidnapped sailors were likely to be, the source said, "Nigeria".

The source specified that all the abducted crew members were kept in the same location. According to the source, the sailors assess conditions there as normal.

The source said earlier in the day that contact had been established with the pirates, but they remained silent about their demands.

German company MarConsult Schiffahrt's multipurpose cargo vessel Marmalaita, sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, was attacked by pirates near Cameroon's Douala port on 15 August. The pirates abducted eight out of the total 12 crew members. The vessel itself was not seized and is still anchored in the port.

The German company MC–Schiffahrt, the owner of the ship, said that it was "doing utmost to deal with the case".