16:02 GMT +317 August 2019
    Khartoum, Sudan

    Sudan's Military Signs Final Power Transition Deal With Opposition

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Juri Knauth / Khartoum
    CAIRO (Sputnik) - Sudan's ruling Transition Military Council (TMC) signed the final power transition deal with opposition Forces of Freedom and Change amid the ongoing protests that have been sweeping the African nation for months.

    The official signing ceremony, broadcast live by a number of Arab satellite television channels, was held in Khartoum, the Sudanese capital. Regional and international officials, including Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir and others, attended the event.

    The sides put their signatures on the constitutional declaration, which was due become the country's main law during the upcoming transition period, as well as the final version of the political agreement.

    The deal between the representatives of TMC and the opposition was initiated in early August. The decision was hailed by many African and Middle Eastern nations.

    The African nation has been engulfed by protests since December. The rallies were initially triggered by the rise in price for bread but later took on a new turn as Sudanese citizens began calling for the resignation of the country's long-term leader, Omar Bashir.

    The situation escalated in early April when Bashir was detained by the country's military. The Transitional Military Council promised to hold a new election in two years’ time. However, protesters continued to hit the streets, demanding the military to hand power to a new civilian government.

    The confrontations between military and opposition often result in injuries and deaths. In late July, students took to the streets of the city of El Obeid demanding better living conditions as well as lower fuel and bread prices. The security guards opened fire on the protesters, killing six and injuring about 60 people.

