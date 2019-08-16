Three Russians Kidnapped by Pirates Off Cameroon's Coast - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three Russian nationals have been kidnapped by pirates off Cameroon's coast, and Russian diplomats are making effort to release them, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"According to reports by the Russian Embassy in Yaounde, Cameroonian authorities and representatives of the shipowner are making steps to establish the circumstances of the incident. Russian diplomats are cooperating actively with competent Cameroonian agencies and shipowners to promote the urgent release of the Russian nationals," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the ministry, pirates attacked Thursday Dutch shipowner Ultrabulk's cargo vessel Marmalaita, sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, near Cameroon's Douala port.

The ministry added, citing Marlow Navigation Russia company, that the pirates kidnapped eight crew members, including three Russian nationals.