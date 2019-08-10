Fuel Tanker Explodes in Tanzania, at Least 61 Killed (Photo, Video)

According to preliminary reports, an overturned vehicle has exploded in the city of Morogoro in the eastern part of Tanzania, claiming the lives of people who attempted to siphon fuel from the tanker.

An explosion occurred after an accident, when a fuel tanker overturned while trying to evade a collision with a moped on a road 200 km from the city of Dar es Salaam, Morogoro Regional Police Commander Wilbrod Mtafungwa told local media, adding that so far 61 bodies had been recovered from the scene of the tragedy.

TAZAMA HAPA : VIDEO Kabla Moto haujawaka katika Mlipuko Wa gari la mafuta... Wakazi Wa MOROGORO walijazana Kubeba mafuta ya Bure..... FUNZO, Watanzania Yatupasa kujifunza Kupitia Ajali Hii Mafuta ni Hatari sana #RIP NDUGU ZETU 😭😭😭 Tanzania pic.twitter.com/F8RZspG7Uo — duke 🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@mike___duke) August 10, 2019

According to The Citizen Tanzania, motorcyclists who rushed to the area to collect leaking petroleum were among those who were burnt to death.

WARNING! This photo is graphic and may offend sensibilities

BREAKING: Dozens of people feared dead as a fuel tanker involved in an accident explodes into a fire ball in Morogoro, #Tanzania. Initial reports say 70+ killed. (Multiple sources) pic.twitter.com/2tF7MeqMt4 — Mogadishu Update (@Magdashi3) August 10, 2019

A rescue operation is still underway, police said.