Algerian Dialogue Committee Kicks Off Work on Settling Nation's Political Deadlock

CAIRO (Sputnik) – Algeria’s National Committee for Dialogue and Mediation, searching for a way out of the country’s political crisis, said it would begin its work in the near future. The committee was set up in July to ensure dialogue between all forces of the society, which has been rocked by unrest for months.

Earlier this week, the committee said it would include public figures, political parties and activists from across the country, who would engage in dialogue on settling existing disagreements. The committee is expected to pave the way for holding a presidential election.

"The committee is beginning its work to reorganize the national dialogue in line with the schedule which will be released a bit later," the statement, published by the Algerian APS news agency on Thursday, read.

The acute political crisis and mass protests broke out in Algeria in February after then-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced his bid to seek the fifth term in office.

The president subsequently resigned and Abdelkader Bensalah took over as an interim president, but the protests continued with the demonstrators demanding that all politicians who got positions in the government step down and calling on the army to refrain from meddling in the politics.

In early July, Bensalah announced a new initiative to settle the deadlock by engaging in a dialogue which would exclude members of both the government and the military.