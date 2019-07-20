A man has been filmed climbing onto the wing of an Azman Air Boeing 737 passenger jet at Murtala Muhammed Airport in Nigeria's largest city Lagos, according to the Independent.
The incident occurred when the aircraft was waiting for permission to take off. Climbing on the wing, the offender then walked towards the cabin. The passengers noticed the man and demanded that the pilots stop the plane.
The detainee stated that he had wanted to go to Ghana by plane, but refused to explain how he managed to get into the secured area. It is noted that security problems at the airport have been observed before.
Man climbs onto wing of Azman Air 737 at Lagos airport as it prepares for takeoff. pic.twitter.com/7ORcRd9eT3— Darwin Award 🔞 (@AwardsDarwin) July 19, 2019
