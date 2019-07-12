An explosion took place at a time when local elders were meeting with lawmakers, a Somali police officer has said as quoted by Reuters.

A huge explosion, followed by gunfire, was heard at a hotel in Somalia's port city of Kismayu, Reuters has reported, citing a local police officer.

"A blast occurred in Hotel Asasey in the heart of Kismayu, followed by gunfire. Local elders and lawmakers were having a meeting there. It is too early to know if there are any casualties," Major Mohamed Abdi, a police officer, told Reuters from Kismayu.

The Al-Shabaab Islamist militant group has claimed responsibility for the blast, adding that this was a suicide attack. According to the group's spokesman Abdiasis Abu Musab as quoted by Reuters, the fighting still continues.

Reports of an ongoing attack on As-Asey Hotel in the southern port town of Kismayo. Somalia based Al-Shabaab militant group claimed responsibility for the ongoing attack.

​Casualties have been reported as a result of the blast, although the exact number has not been specified yet.

Crossfires underway as AlShabaab jihadists with car explosion rammed upmarket hotel in Kismayo town, capital of Jubbaland state, southern Somalia, on Friday. Casualties reported. The photo from the city show smoke inflicted by the blast.

The As-Aseey Hotel in Kismayo is reported to be still under attack by militants.

UPDATE: As-Aseey Hotel in Kismayo is still under attack by Al Shabab Jihadists. Residents say huge exchanging gunbattle and hand grenades heard. The al-shabaab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying its fighters managed to enter the hotel which frequented Mps

