A police officer died and eight others were injured in clashes with supporters of Shiite cleric Ibrahim Zakzaky, who has been in custody for almost four years, according to the Nation daily.
Police reportedly said they had used minimum force to break up the demonstration. At least 40 protesters were detained. The injured officers were taken to a hospital.
The Punch newspaper said protesters from the Islamic Movement of Nigeria wrestled a gun from an officer and shot two security personnel manning the entrance gate. They reportedly set fire to three vehicles and smashed several others.
