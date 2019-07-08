Somali Al-Shabaab Executes at Least 10 for Alleged Espionage - Reports

According to the broadcaster, the other five suspected spies were executed the next day. The executions reportedly took place in the south of Somalia, where al-Shabaab militants control vast territories.
The executions are reportedly carried out in public spaces as a means of intimidating local residents, the broadcaster claimed, adding that those living near the group's compounds are usually the ones accused of espionage activities.
Al-Shabaab, which reportedly emerged in Somalia in 2006, is allied with the al-Qaeda terrorist organisation. Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s. Al-Shabaab has been staging numerous attacks across the country in an attempt to impose Sharia law.
In June, two explosions occurred near the parliamentary building and a busy intersection on the road to the international airport in Mogadishu, leaving at least nine dead and 25 injured. Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.
*Al-Shabaab, al-Qaeda are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other countries.
