Somali Al-Shabaab Executes at Least 10 for Alleged Espionage - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants from the al-Shabaab terrorist group have reportedly executed at least 10 people in the south of Somalia over the past week. Radio France International Afrique reported late on Sunday that the first five, who were suspected of spying for Kenyan, Somali, and US intelligence, were killed on 3 July.

According to the broadcaster, the other five suspected spies were executed the next day. The executions reportedly took place in the south of Somalia, where al-Shabaab militants control vast territories.

The executions are reportedly carried out in public spaces as a means of intimidating local residents, the broadcaster claimed, adding that those living near the group's compounds are usually the ones accused of espionage activities.

Al-Shabaab, which reportedly emerged in Somalia in 2006, is allied with the al-Qaeda terrorist organisation. Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s. Al-Shabaab has been staging numerous attacks across the country in an attempt to impose Sharia law.

In June, two explosions occurred near the parliamentary building and a busy intersection on the road to the international airport in Mogadishu, leaving at least nine dead and 25 injured. Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

*Al-Shabaab, al-Qaeda are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other countries.