Register
00:15 GMT +308 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view shows the headquarters of the African Union (AU) building in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, January 29, 2017

    Africa Launches Historic 55-Country Free-Trade Agreement

    © REUTERS / Tiksa Negeri
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Diverging interests have been a topic of concern throughout the negotiation process for the new African Continental Free Trade Area, with differing economies raising various complaints, including Nigeria's disapproval for a potential flooding of its economy with cheap commodities, while South African manufacturers eagerly support the move.

    A historic free-trade agreement removing most trade barriers and tariffs has been established between 55 African nations on Sunday in Niger’s capital Niamey, according to Euronews.

    Four years of talks between 55 African states culminated in March, including the last-minute inclusion of Benin and Nigeria, to see the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the largest trading bloc to be organized since the 1994 formation of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

    The signatories of the AfCFTA aspire to advance African economic development by promoting intra-continental free trade and allow for relaxed restrictions on regional trade routes as well as on the movement of labour and capital.

    The new economic bloc, although one of many existing trading arrangements on the continent, vows to reduce tariffs by 90 percent and has declared as it’s major focus the export of raw materials and the development of domestic manufacturing as a means of providing incentives for foreign investment .

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in May described the trading zone as an “economic game changer”, akin to levels of development in Europe and North America.

    The inclusion of Benin in the agreement was announced by the Commissioner for Trade and Industry for the African Union.  

    Nigeria said it join the bloc during the final two-day summit, in which issues of migration and security will be addressed.

    “Nigeria is Africa’s biggest economy and most populous country...without Nigeria, the free trade zone would’ve been handicapped,” the president of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou, said.

    Egyptian President and African Union Chairman General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the opening ceremony declared: “The eyes of the world are turned to Africa,” while noting that the new trade bloc would reinforce Africa’s negotiating position on the international stage.

    Trade within the parameters of the new agreement will begin in July 2020, providing time for signatory states and business communities to adapt to the network and prepare for the functions of an emerging market.

    Related:

    Africa Set to Become Largest Free Trade Zone in the World: Benefits & Challenges
    What Does the Future Hold for Africa's Continental Free Trade Area?
    Tags:
    IMF, trade bloc, Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    How They Do It: Kisses of Politicians and Celebrities
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse