Ugandan Gets His Penis Hacked Off By Wife After Refusing to Have Sex With Her – Report

The attack was apparently caused by the man’s attempts to force his wife to stop drinking and “reform” by denying her the pleasure of sex.

A 46-year old farmer from Uganda named Moses Okot has ended up having his penis brutally cut off by his inebriated wife, local newspaper the Daily Monitor reports.

As Okot explained, he was asleep at the time of the attack, and woke up after feeling "some little pain" to discover his pants "wetted with blood".

The perpetrator, Beatrice Acen, 35, has reportedly fled the scene and remains at large.

According to Okot, the reason for the attack seems to have been be his staunch refusal to have sex with his wife in order to punish her for her drinking problem.

"The woman comes back home when she is too drunk. As a man, I would no longer tolerate such, so I decided to deny her sex with hope that she would reform. She had always demanded for sex," he said.

The chairman of the village where Okot lives also revealed that it wasn’t the first time the farmer was harmed by his wife.

"Last year, she broke this man’s collar bone during a domestic fight and ran away," he noted, adding that the case was settled "in his office" and the couple reunited afterwards.