Register
19:46 GMT +324 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Thousands of protesters from the capital and those displaced by ethnic-based violence in September 2018

    It Has Africa’s Most Thriving Economy But Could Ethnic Tensions Shatter Ethiopia?

    © AP Photo / Mulugeta Ayene
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 01

    An Ethiopian army brigadier general accused of leading a failed coup against a regional government has been killed in a shootout with the security forces. Sputnik looks at the ethnic puzzle which is Ethiopia and muses about whether it is about to fall apart.

    Brigadier General Asamnew Tsige was killed on the outskirts of the city of Bahir Dar, on Monday, 24 June, two days after he led an abortive coup to take over his native Amhara region.

    Ethiopian forces had been hunting down Asamnew since soldiers loyal to him killed the regional governor Dr Ambachew Mekonnen and his adviser Ezez Wasie.

    A few hours later the Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian Army General Seare Mekonnen was assassinated by a bodyguard.

    ​Flags are flying at half mast in the capital, Addis Ababa, and the internet remains shutdown across Ethiopia as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attempts to make sure the ethnic tensions behind the weekend’s incidents do not erupt again.

    Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, wearing an army uniform, addresses the public on 23 June 2019 after a failed coup
    © AFP 2019 / HO
    Abiy Ahmed

    Mr Ahmed, 42, a former army intelligence officer, donned a combat uniform again on Sunday, 23 June, as he made an appeal for calm on Ethiopian television.

    Ethiopia, a nation of 110 million people, has seen phenomenal rates of economic growth in recent years but the boom has not stopped growing ethnic tensions between different tribes, which have led to violence which has displaced 2.4 million people.

    ​Ethiopia - once known as Abyssinia - is a patchwork of different tribes which have always been held together by strong rulers.

    A dynasty of emperors ruled the country for centuries - apart from a brief period of Italian colonial rule under Mussolini’s fascist regime - until Haile Selassie was deposed in 1974 and killed the following year.

    He was replaced by a hardline communist regime known as The Derg, which was led by Colonel Mengistu Haile Mariam.

    They ruled with an iron hand and stamped down on any attempts to whip up ethnic tensions between the various groups.

    But after the collapse of the Soviet Union, The Derg was defeated militarily by Eritrean separatists and by the EPRDF, a rebel alliance made up of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the Amhara Democratic Party, the Oromo Democratic Party and the Southern Ethiopian People’s Democratic Movement.

    ​The TPLF - which hailed from the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia - was the most dominant clique and its leader, Meles Zenawi, was Prime Minister of Ethiopia from 1995 until his death in 2012.

    Eritrea was granted independence in 1993 and while it remained impoverished and insular, Ethiopia sucked in foreign investment from China and elsewhere and recorded rising living standards in the first decade of the 21st century.

    ​Zenawi died suddenly in 2012 and was replaced by Hailemariam Desalegn, who hailed from the Wolayta tribe in southern Ethiopia.

    Desalegn maintained similar policies to Zenawi and the Ethiopian economy continued to boom but he freed political prisoners - including Brig. Gen. Tsige - and loosened the EPRDF’s grip on power.

    ​As the country’s population has grown, competition for resources including water, land and housing, has triggered increasing numbers of flashpoints between different ethnic groups.

    Oromo nationalists, who claimed they had been oppressed under Zenawi, have become increasingly truculent in recent years and now the Amhara are flexing their muscles. Brig. Gen. Tsige had been stoking up Amhara resentments with the Gumuz tribe, which had led to several deaths earlier this year.

    ​He was said to be recruiting an Amhara militia and many of those involved in the weekend’s events were said to be militiamen.

    According to the World Population Review, the largest ethnic group in Ethiopia is the Oromos, who make up 34 percent of the population.

    ​The Amhara make up 27 percent while the remainder are Somali (6.2 percent), Tigrayan (6.1 percent) and various smaller tribes, many of them in southern Ethiopia.

    Abiy Ahmed is an Oromo but he remains chairman of the EPRDF and is conscious of the dangers of letting the simmering Ethiopian pot of ethnicities boil over.

    The next few days and months will show whether he is capable of keeping the lid on those ethnic tensions.

    Tags:
    EPRDF, Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Remember Their Names: Russian Actors Best Known in Hollywood
    Remember Their Names: Russian Actors Best Known in Hollywood
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse