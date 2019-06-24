Motorcyclists Shoot at Mosque in Spanish City in North Africa

MADRID (Sputnik) - Several unidentified motorcyclists shot early on Monday at a mosque in the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta in North Africa, the local government's spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Unknown people shot at the front of the mosque early in the morning. At least three shots were fired. The culprits escaped on their motorcycles. The police are currently investigating", the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that no one was hurt during the incident.

According to the Efe news outlet, there were about 10 people inside the mosque at the time of the incident.