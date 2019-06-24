Motorcyclists Shoot at Mosque in Spanish City in North Africa

"Unknown people shot at the front of the mosque early in the morning. At least three shots were fired. The culprits escaped on their motorcycles. The police are currently investigating", the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that no one was hurt during the incident.
According to the Efe news outlet, there were about 10 people inside the mosque at the time of the incident.
A man opened fired at Muley el Mehdi mosque in the Spanish exclave of #Ceuta (northern coast of #Morocco) this morning whilst Muslims were praying.
🔴 Hasta 4 disparos contra la segunda mezquita más importante de Ceuta— Xavier Torrens (@xavier_torrens) 24 июня 2019 г.
🔵 Tiroteada la mezquita Muley el Mehdi, cuando había musulmanes rezando



