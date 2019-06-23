Register
19:24 GMT +323 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    People place white crosses, representing farmers killed in the country, at a ceremony at the Vorrtrekker Monument in Pretoria

    'Execution Style': White Woman Reveals South African 'Farm Attackers' Killed Her Husband

    © AP Photo /
    Africa
    Get short URL
    3111

    Over the past few months, a number of local media outlets have reported a violent wave of attacks on white farmers in South Africa that have left several gravely injured and many others dead.

    It was in the middle of the night that Mariandra Heunis, her husband and their three children became victims of a so-called farm attack in their home outside Pretoria, South Africa, the Daily Caller reported.

    While Mariandra, who was pregnant at the time, and her children survived, the father of family was killed by two armed attackers.

    "My husband got up for the last time. And one attacker said, 'Just kill him, brother', and they shot him in the head, execution style, in front of us, and he literally fell at my feet on his face. [...] You hear about these horrific stories and you really hope it never happens to you. And somehow you never expect it to happen to you. Until it does", Mariandra told the media outlet.

    The issue of farm attacks has long polarised South Africa for several reasons, including the racial rhetoric attached to the violent episodes. The country's government has denounced the attacks against farmers, even though Mariandra claims that authorities "deny that it's happening".

    The number of attacks is said to have risen from between 100 and 200 in 2012 to over 400, per the Daily Caller. Earlier this month, South African police opened an investigation into the murder of wine farm owner Stefan Smit in the town of Stellenbosch.

    He was killed when four gunmen entered the house "through an unlocked door and shot him", police said, adding that his wife and a friend were present at the time of the killing and survived.

    In May, activist Annette Kennealy, who spoke out against white farm attacks, was also found dead in her home after ostensibly being battered with a hammer.

    Just last August, such news sites as the BBC and The Washington Post appeared to quash farm attacks after US President Donald Trump tweeted about it last August.

    Last year, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that his party, the African National Congress, planned to amend the Constitution to allow for the seizure of farmland owned by white Africans to give the land to black Africans without compensation.

    In South Africa, 73 percent of agricultural estates still belong to white South Africans, who make up 10 percent of the population.

    Tags:
    woman, attack, farm, killing, killed, South Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Always Remember: Commemorating the First Days of the Great Patriotic War
    Always Remember: Commemorating the First Days of the Great Patriotic War
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse