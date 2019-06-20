Unions Reportedly Accuse Rothschilds of Moving to 'Capture' South African State-Owned Companies

A statement jointly issued by the union blasted the Rothschilds for allegedly meddling in the South African companies' affairs for “selfish and greedy purposes”.

The South African Cabin Crew Association and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa have issued a joint statement accusing the famous Rothschild family of attempting to “capture” South African state-owned enterprises, local tabloid The Citizen reports.

According to the newspaper, the unions allege that the Rothschilds are “interfering” in the affairs of local state-owned companies for “selfish and greedy purposes”, and they're seeking to make the South African Airlines to collapse to pave the way for the company's privatisation.

The unions now call for the removal of several SAA board members, like Mark Kingston, whom they suspect of having ties with the Rothschild family, along with one board member who actually carries the Rothschild name – Geoff Rothschild, former JSE chairperson

The statement issued by the unions also criticised Finance Minister Tito Mboweni who allegedly displayed “reckless” disregard for the future of the airline.

​Earlier this month, the unions also held a protest rally, demanding the reinstatement of former SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana, “whose turnaround strategy they want implemented”, the newspaper adds.