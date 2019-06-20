Daesh Claims Responsibility for Killing 12 Nigerian Soldiers in Borno Attack - Report

The Daesh terrorist group said in a Wednesday statement cited by Reuters that they carried out an attack on a Nigerian army base in the Borno state, claiming that its militants killed 12 Nigerian soldiers.

Northeastern Nigeria has been plagued by the insurgency of the Boko Haram - which has pledged allegiance to the Daesh terrorists - resulting in the displacement of millions as well as in numerous casualties, including among civilians.

On Monday, three blasts triggered by improvised explosive devices reportedly occurred in Borno village. According to the Daily Trust news portal, at least 30 were killed and 42 others sustained injuries as a result of the bombing attack.

Both attacks took place just a few days after local media reported that at least 35 people had been killed as a result of another attack by gunmen on three villages in the north of the country.

Nigerian and Chadian forces have recently launched an offensive against Daesh's Lake Chad stronghold after being on the defensive posture for much of 2018 and early 2019, according to Reuters.

The Lake Chad region has faced a fragile humanitarian situation for years. The crisis in the area has been exacerbated by the activities of the Boko Haram militant group.

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, approximately two million people have been forced to flee their homes in northern Nigeria.

*Daesh (also known as IS, ISIL, ISIS) and Boko Haram are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.