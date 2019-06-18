At Least 38 People Killed in Attacks Against Two Mali Villages - Report

Clashes between the Dogon and the Fulani over access to land and water have become more frequent over the last few months. On 9 June the Malian Ministry of Defence said that unidentified gunmen attacked a Dogon village, killing 95 people. In March, more than 130 people were killed and dozens wounded in a Fulani village.

Earlier in the day Reuters reported citing a local mayor that unidentified gunmen on motorbikes attacked two villages in central Mali, killing at least 41 people.

At the same time, according to AFP report citing unnamed local officials, at least 14 people were killed in attacks against two Dogon villages.

The attacks on Ganfafani and Yoro villages left "14 people dead according to a provisional toll", local judicial official Boubacar Sidiki Samake said as cited by AFP.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for Monday's attack, AFP reported.

