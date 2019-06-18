At Least 38 People Killed in Attacks Against Two Mali Villages - Report

Earlier in the day Reuters reported citing a local mayor that unidentified gunmen on motorbikes attacked two villages in central Mali, killing at least 41 people.
At the same time, according to AFP report citing unnamed local officials, at least 14 people were killed in attacks against two Dogon villages.
The attacks on Ganfafani and Yoro villages left "14 people dead according to a provisional toll", local judicial official Boubacar Sidiki Samake said as cited by AFP.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for Monday's attack, AFP reported.
