Register
13:31 GMT +317 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Students line up outside a classroom with a map of Africa on its wall, in Yei, in southern South Sudan (File)

    S. Africa Faces Calls for Emergency Economic Plan Amid Worst Slump in 10 Years

    © AP Photo / Justin Lynch
    Africa
    Get short URL
    211

    Economists are urging decisive reforms in South Africa amid falling mining and manufacturing output, lingering political instability, and rising social tensions – as the Rainbow nation finds itself on the verge of a massive recession.

    The South African economy finds itself in the middle of the worst economic slumps since the global recession of 2009 as struggling state-owned monopolies, power disruptions, and political turmoil weigh on business activity, while corruption and international credit rating downgrades continue to ravage the Rainbow nation's investment climate.

    Economists are calling for urgent measures to restore investor confidence in the once-prosperous economy, and decisive reforms to bring Africa's most-industrialised nation back on track to economic expansion.

    According to the latest GDP report by Stats SA, South Africa's economy contracted a sharp 3.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2019. The slump came amid the debt crisis at state-owned utility giant Eskom, which led to nationwide power outages throughout the first quarter – resulting in lower-than-expected output in the manufacturing and mining sectors.

    ​"This is worse than anyone expected, and things went wrong in several sectors," John Ashbourne of London-based Capital Economics said. "It would be difficult to imagine things could stay this bad for two quarters in a row".

    Economists say South Africa is now standing on the verge of a full-blown recession.

    ​In light of disappointing GDP data, one of South Africa's largest commercial lenders, Nedbank, says the Rainbow Nation 'needs a doctor' before private sector enterprises reconsider their business decisions – which are currently aimed at preventing losses rather than seeking growth opportunities.

    Nedbank CEO Mike Brown highlighted the rising unemployment – which has hovered around 30 per cent over the past 25 years — as one of the main risks to the national economy.

    "Unemployment is increasing and the underlying reasons for this are structural – not cyclical. It is a ticking timebomb," Brown said. "This is one of the reasons why we have chosen to reinvest 1.5 per cent of profits in the youth employment scheme to try and change this trajectory – and we need more corporates to do the same."

    ​Separately, Nedbank economists say South African corporate cash reserves are at near their highest in several years due to companies' reluctance to invest amid the unfavourable business climate.

    Experts say many CEOs were planning to boost spending after last year's ouster of former President Jacob Zuma – notorious for high-government corruption – but a subsequent change in political leadership didn't appear to have helped, as many of South Africa's problems remain unsolved.

    ​Poor first-quarter GDP figures also come after the 8 May general election. The vote saw a decline in the popularity of the ruling African National Congress (ANC). However, the election cemented the grip on power by the centre-left government of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has pledged to advance the controversial land reform, among other things.

    Investors are concerned that Ramaphosa's proposals could undermine property rights and the free market economy in South Africa. Such sentiments are also spreading among South African voters, as indicated by the recent rise in popularity of the Afrikaner-led Freedom Front Plus Party.

    ​However, South Africa is facing tough challenges in the immediate future. Should the second quarter GDP come in negative, the Rainbow nation will be officially in a state of a technical recession – which could trigger further international credit rating downgrades deeper into 'junk' territory.

    "The rand saw its backside, the capital market collapses, and traders, journalists and investors all called each other to try and make heads or tails of the total mess up," Dawie Roodt, chief economist of the Efficient Group, said.

    The IMF recently downgraded South Africa's growth outlook for this year to 1.2 per cent from 1.4 per cent expected previously, while also lowering next year's outlook to 1.5 per cent from 1.7 per cent.

    IMF projections place South Africa among the worst-performing economies in the Sub-Saharan region, and it remains unclear whether the Rainbow nation will find prompt solutions to fix its problems.

     

    Tags:
    economy, recession, South Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Artek: Diamond of Soviet Pioneer Camping
    Help Wanted
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse