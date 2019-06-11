Sudan's TMC Arrested Military Personnel Accused of Using Violence Against Protesters

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) said that it had arrested several members of the military on accusations of using force to break up the weeks-long sit-in protest outside the Defence Ministry building in the capital of Khartoum.

On Thursday, the Sudanese Health Ministry said that 46 people had been killed by the Sudanese military in a crackdown on anti-government protests.

"A joint investigative commission has been created. It has already started working on the cases and has discovered preliminary evidence of the [accused military members'] guilt ... They have been placed under arrest and will soon be transferred to the judiciary authorities," TMC said in a statement.

The council said it would release the final results of the investigation in 72 hours.

Long-standing popular protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11, when then-President Omar Bashir was overthrown and detained. TMC took over and pledged to organize a new presidential election within two years. The protesters have meanwhile remained in the streets demanding that the military yield power to a civilian authority.