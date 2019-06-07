Alert in South Africa as 14 Dangerous Lions Escape Kruger National Park

According to The Sun, the big cats that managed to break out from the facility have been seen roaming free five miles outside the perimeter fence.

At least 14 lions, lionesses, and cubs are on the loose after leaving Kruger National Park, the biggest reserve in South Africa.

"The Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism (LEDET) has allocated field rangers to closely monitor the pride's movement prior action to be taken… A meeting held between LEDET, The Kruger National Park and Greater Balule concluded that the lions are to be captured and released back at the park", a spokesman for the government of the Limpopo province said

14 lions have escaped from the Kruger National Park in South Africa! How does that even happen? 😱 The cats are reportedly roaming around the Phalaborwa area in Limpopo. Please be cautious. #lionsescape 🦁 pic.twitter.com/luliVy18vV — Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) June 7, 2019

​According to authorities, employees at Foskor Mine and members of the public have been advised to stay alert at all times. Currently, rangers and veterinarians are tracking the lions in the Phalaborwa area. There is no official information about the cause of the escape.