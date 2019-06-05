PewDiePie Savages South Africa's Ex-President Zuma Over Epic Fails With Numbers

The Swedish YouTube king said that South Africa, with Jacob Zuma's election, was dealt an even worse hand than the United States, and was quick to back up his statement with a “fail compilation”.

Following in the footsteps of Trevor Noah, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg has roasted former South African President Jacob Zuma, who has been seen struggling with numbers on several occasions.

"This man is the former president of South Africa. And here you can find him breaking it down", he said, going on to show a video of Zuma's trademark Zulu dance moves on stage at what looks like an ANC event.

PewDiePie recalled Zuma's lacklustre record on corruption (the former president is facing 16 charges of accepting bribes, money laundering, and racketeering, which he denies), but quickly added that this was not what truly defined the controversial politician.

"It doesn't matter", he said. "If there's one thing about Jacob Zuma, and that's one thing, numbers is Jacob Zuma's number one enemy", he added.

To prove his point, Kjellberg showed a viral 2015 video in which Zuma can be seen struggling to read out the membership figures of his governing party, the African National Congress.

At one point, he said that the ANC had "100.2 million members" in 2012, in comparison to South Africa's 55-million population.

"My God, you think America was dealt a bad hand?" Kjellberg joked, in an apparent jibe at Donald Trump. "Okay, think of South Africa".

In another video, Zuma challenged scientific concepts by saying that "all continents put together will fit into Africa".

And yet another clip showed Zuma fumbling over numbers relating to nuclear energy, with PewDiePie quipping, "Jesus Christ, how are we alive?"

Reactions to PewDiePie's banter indicate that at least some South Africans are well aware of their former president's antics.

"From SA. This is 100% accurate, which just makes it that much worse", a YouTube commenter lamented.

Another wrote: "I found this funny as hell, I'm South African, I had to put up with this a lot lol".

"Still can't believe he was our President", wrote a user under the handle Thato Letsoela, "but this man was hilarious and still is".