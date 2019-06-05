Death Toll in Sudanese Protests Hits 60 - Reports

The death toll during the dispersal of the sit-in protest near Khartoum's army headquarters has risen to 60 people, Reuters reported, citing the opposition Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD).

Protesters have been rallying outside the army headquarters in Khartoum since 6 April to force the Transitional Military Council (TMC), which has been ruling Sudan since its long-time leader Omar Bashir was deposed in April, to hand over power to a civilian body. The military moved in to break up the sit-in on Monday. The previous CCSD reports indicated that the number of those killed in the military crackdown exceeded 35.

READ MORE: Sudan Government Lost Legitimacy By Sending Janjaweed Militia Against Protesters

According to the committee, the exact death toll is unclear as the military has allegedly encircled hospitals where protesters are treated.

The committee also claimed earlier, citing doctors and protesters, that many of the bodies of those killed had been allegedly taken by militias and thrown into the Nile.

The TMC, in turn, maintains that the security forces' operation was not aimed against peaceful protesters but was instead targeting criminals who infiltrated the ranks of demonstrators.

Sudan's acting prosecutor general, Al-Walid Sayed Ahmed, ordered on Monday to set up a special committee to promptly investigate the circumstances surrounding the deadly clashes between the army and the protesters.

Sudan experienced a military coup on 11 April following months of mass demonstrations. Then-President Omar Bashir was subsequently overthrown and detained after almost 30 years in power. The military then took over and pledged to organize a new presidential election within two years. The protesters have meanwhile remained in the streets demanding that the military yield power to a civilian authority.

READ MORE: Military Police Open Fire on Protesters in Sudan's Capital — Correspondent