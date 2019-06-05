Boko Haram Ranks Swelled by 2000 Including Daesh Militants - Russian Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Some 2,000 foreign fighters, including from the Daesh terrorist group joined the Boko Haram militant group in 2018, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said during UN Security Council consultations on the situation in the Central African region.

"There is also a significant concern because of the flow into Boko Haram of foreign terrorists, including fighters from Islamic State. According to some views, during the course of 2018, the ranks of Boko Haram were filled with 2,000 new recruits", Polyanskiy said on Tuesday.

Polyanskiy said the group still maintains its military potential and is capable of carrying out raids in Central Africa.

"The activities of Boko Haram has continued in Chad, including in border regions with Niger, Nigeria, Cameroon, where the extremists are attacking civilians, UN personnel, and NGOs, as well as the checkpoints of Chadian military", he added.

Nigeria has been plagued by suicide attacks and kidnappings by Boko Haram, which has pledged allegiance to the Daesh terrorist group, in the northern part of the country since 2009.

Nigeria, along with Niger, Cameroon, and Chad are engaged in military operations combating the militants.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS), Boko Haram are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.