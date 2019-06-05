Register
01:56 GMT +305 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Nigerien soldiers hold up a Boko Haram flag that they had seized in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 18, 2015

    Boko Haram Ranks Swelled by 2000 Including Daesh Militants - Russian Envoy

    © REUTERS / Emmanuel Braun
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Some 2,000 foreign fighters, including from the Daesh terrorist group joined the Boko Haram militant group in 2018, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said during UN Security Council consultations on the situation in the Central African region.

    "There is also a significant concern because of the flow into Boko Haram of foreign terrorists, including fighters from Islamic State. According to some views, during the course of 2018, the ranks of Boko Haram were filled with 2,000 new recruits", Polyanskiy said on Tuesday.

    READ MORE: Iraq Sentences 2 French Citizens to Death for Being Daesh Members — Reports

    Polyanskiy said the group still maintains its military potential and is capable of carrying out raids in Central Africa.

    Daesh fighter
    CC0
    Two Frenchmen Tried in Iraq for Daesh Ties Claim Torture in Detention - Watchdog
    "The activities of Boko Haram has continued in Chad, including in border regions with Niger, Nigeria, Cameroon, where the extremists are attacking civilians, UN personnel, and NGOs, as well as the checkpoints of Chadian military", he added.

    Nigeria has been plagued by suicide attacks and kidnappings by Boko Haram, which has pledged allegiance to the Daesh terrorist group, in the northern part of the country since 2009.

    Nigeria, along with Niger, Cameroon, and Chad are engaged in military operations combating the militants.

    READ MORE: At least 25 Soldiers Killed in Boko Haram Ambush in Nigeria — Reports

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS), Boko Haram are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    At least 25 Soldiers Killed in Boko Haram Ambush in Nigeria - Reports
    Nigeria Evacuates Entire Town to Screen for Boko Haram Affiliates
    Nigerian Army Rescues Over 1,000 Boko Haram Captives - Statement
    Boko Haram Militant Group 'Almost Beaten' - Cameroonian Defense Minister
    Eighteen Killed, 84 Wounded in Boko Haram Attack in Nigeria - Emergency Services
    Tags:
    ranks, terrorists, Daesh, Boko Haram, Dmitry Polyanskiy, Central African region
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse