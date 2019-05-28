About 250 Migrants Rescued by Moroccan Coast Guard Over Weekend - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Moroccan coast guard has rescued 249 undocumented migrants in the Mediterranean Sea over last weekend, local media reported on Monday.

According to the Tanja24 media outlet, the migrants were travelling on inflatable boats. All of them have been transported to Morocco.

Almost 8,000 migrants have crossed the Mediterranean Sea to reach Spain since January, with 137 having died during the journey. In January-April, a total of 16,806 migrants reached Europe via the Mediterranean and 410 died while trying to do that, according to the International Organization for Migration.

The European Union has been experiencing a large-scale migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises in their home countries in the Middle East and North Africa.