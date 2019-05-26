Algerian Presidential Election May Be Rescheduled - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Although 77 people expressed a desire to run for the Algerian presidential election scheduled for July 4, none of them submitted their candidature documents to the Constitutional Council in time, meaning the election may automatically be rescheduled, El Khabar news outlet reported Sunday, citing Algeria's Interior Ministry.

The deadline to submit the necessary documents was on Saturday.

According to the interior ministry, as cited by the El Khabar news outlet, 74 independent candidates and three political parties — the National Republican Alliance, the Future Front and the Algerian Front for Development, Freedom and Justice expressed interest to run in the election.

An acute political crisis broke out in Algeria in February after then-ailing former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced his bid to seek a fifth term in the office, triggering a wave of anti-government protests. On March 11, Bouteflika withdrew his bid for re-election and postponed the vote, initially scheduled for April 18. However, protests continued, with people demanding immediate changes.

On April 2, Bouteflika stepped down. The speaker of the country's upper house, Abdelkader Bensalah, who temporarily replaces president under constitution, has set new presidential election for July 4.

Nationwide protests, nevertheless, are still underway, with demonstrators demanding that all politicians who received offices under Bouteflika resign.