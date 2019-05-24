Algeria Police Disperse Rallies, Arrest Protesters in Country's Capital - Report

Securities forces have cordoned off the building, preventing people from approaching it, according to the El Khabar daily. No serious clashes or incidents have ensued.
The El Watan newspaper, meanwhile, reported that the demonstrators had demanded that the 4 July presidential elections be scrapped and warned against installing military rule in the country.
READ MORE: Lack of Change in Algeria May Hurt Economy — Lawmaker
After long-time Algerian President, Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned in April and his main supporters were removed from power, the Army Chief of Staff Gen. Ahmed Gaid Salah has been considered one of the main figures in the country’s political arena. He, however, denies that the military has any political ambitions.
An acute political crisis broke out in Algeria in February after then-ailing president Bouteflika announced his bid to seek a fifth term in office, triggering a wave of anti-government protests. On 11 March, Bouteflika withdrew his bid for re-election and postponed the vote, initially scheduled for 18 April. However, protests continued, with people demanding immediate change.
On 2 April, Bouteflika stepped down. The speaker of the country's upper house, Abdelkader Bensalah, in accordance with the country's constitution temporarily replaced the president, and set new presidential elections for 4 July.
Nationwide protests, nevertheless, are still underway, with demonstrators demanding that all politicians who received offices under Bouteflika resign.
