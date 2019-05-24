Register
13:16 GMT +324 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Farmhouse, Free State - South Africa

    Farm Attack Activist Slaughtered at Home in South Africa

    CC BY 2.0 / South African Tourism
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Just days before her tragic death, Annette Kennealy shared an alarming article on her Facebook page about a sudden spike in farm attacks, including fatal ones. Many of them target the country’s white minority, which owns most of the agricultural land in South Africa.

    The South African police have detained a 40-year-old man on suspicion of brutally murdering 51-year-old farm attack activist Annette Kennealy, the country’s media reports. According to the news website Netwerk24, the suspect worked for the woman, who was a landowner in Makhado, Limpopo, around 250 kilometres from the country’s capital. She was reportedly murdered earlier this week on her farm.

    The woman’s body was discovered by a relative lying in a pool of blood and with several stab wounds, according to police.

    "The family members tried to call her without success, until one of them went to investigate. On arrival, he found the deceased inside the house lying in a pool of blood, with multiple stab wounds”, Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said, as cited by the outlet.

    Ian Cameron, the head of the Community Safety Unit of AfriForum, which champions the rights of the country's Afrikaner minority, reported on his Twitter account that the woman was found with an iron rod around her neck and had been beaten with a hammer. 

    ​Kennealy previously served as a councillor for the South African political party Democratic Alliance, which opposes the governing African National Congress (ANC). The DA issued a statement following their former colleague’s death, sharing their condolences.

    “Ms. Kennealy served the DA as a councillor between 2011 and 2014 and will be remembered for her selfless service and her commitment towards human rights…I will remember her for our shared passion of the arts, her sober expression for her love of the country and her love for nature and animals”, the head of the DA branch in Limpopo, Jacques Smalle, stated.

    On her social media, Kennealy was vocal in bringing attention to farm murders and some politicians’ calls for violence against the white minority in South Africa. Just days before she was brutally murdered, she shared a link to an article about a reported spike in farm attacks.

    The report released by AfriForum earlier revealed that attacks on white South African farmers had skyrocketed by 25 percent in 2018, with assailants using electric drills, blowtorches, and bleach against some victims. AfriForum spokesman Ernst Roets pointed to a "racial element" in the attacks, saying that the number of murders had ebbed to 54 from 72 in 2017, indicating that white farmers had tried to fend off their attackers. 

    READ MORE: S African EFF Party Issues Manifesto in Bid to Crush 'White Monopoly Capital'

    Currently, 73 percent of agricultural estates in South Africa belong to white people, who make up 10 percent of the country's population. South African authorities are working on a legal way to redistribute farmland among black citizens, who comprised three-quarters of the country's total population in 2018. The previous owners will not be compensated for these expropriations. The planned measure was condemned both inside and outside the country, with critics recalling the negative experience of Zimbabwe, where similar measures turned what was once known as the “breadbasket of Africa” into a country that now relies on imports of agricultural products.

    Related:

    Backlash as Trevor Noah Airs South African Politician's 'WHITE GENOCIDE' Remarks
    South Africa Downgrades Diplomatic Ties With Israel
    South African President Urges Nation to Fight Against National Rape Crisis
    South African Group Calls on Blacks to Kill White Women, Children, Their Pets
    White Farmers in South Africa May Lose Their Lands...Next Year
    Tags:
    murder, racism, attacks, white farmers, South Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse