Reports: Explosive-Laden Car Explodes Near Presidential Palace in Somali Capital

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Five people were killed on Wednesday in an explosion near the presidential palace in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu, Dalsan radio station reported.

Earlier in the day an explosive-laden car blew up at a checkpoint near the palace.

Former Minister of Internal Security and current MP Abdirizak Mohamed said that two MPs had sought shelter in his house, fleeing the explosion.

Two MPs just walked into my house. They are both safe and escaped from the explosion near the ex-parliament. MP Marian Arif lost one of her staff and my staff took another one of her staff to hospital with major injury. MP Shabel is fine with minor injury and is in my house — Abdirizak Mohamed MP (@AbdirizakOm) 22 мая 2019 г.

​No armed group operating in the region has claimed responsibility for the explosion yet.