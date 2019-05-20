Schwarzenegger Will Not Press Charges After Attack During Africa Trip

Arnold Schwarzenegger will not press charges against a person who attacked him at a sporting event in Johannesburg. The actor tweeted a corresponding statement, expressing hope that what happened would be a "wake-up call" for the man attacking him and that "he gets his life on the right track."
READ MORE: WATCH Arnold Schwarzenegger DROPKICKED in the Back During Africa Trip
Update: A lot of you have asked, but I’m not pressing charges. I hope this was a wake-up call, and he gets his life on the right track. But I’m moving on and I’d rather focus on the thousands of great athletes I met at @ArnoldSports Africa.— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 19, 2019
Later, Schwarzenegger reported that he considered the kick in the back as a push in the crowd.
The motives of the attacker, who was immediately detained by security officers, are still unknown.
All comments
Show new comments (0)