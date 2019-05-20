Schwarzenegger Will Not Press Charges After Attack During Africa Trip

On Saturday, actor and fmr. California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked while visiting a competition in Johannesburg. The attacker, whose name wasn't disclosed, broke through the guards surrounding the 71-year-old actor and drop-kicked him in the back with a two-foot jump while he was taking pictures with participants of the competition.

Arnold Schwarzenegger will not press charges against a person who attacked him at a sporting event in Johannesburg. The actor tweeted a corresponding statement, expressing hope that what happened would be a "wake-up call" for the man attacking him and that "he gets his life on the right track."

Update: A lot of you have asked, but I’m not pressing charges. I hope this was a wake-up call, and he gets his life on the right track. But I’m moving on and I’d rather focus on the thousands of great athletes I met at @ArnoldSports Africa. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 19, 2019

Later, Schwarzenegger reported that he considered the kick in the back as a push in the crowd.

The motives of the attacker, who was immediately detained by security officers, are still unknown.