Register
18:45 GMT +318 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Eskom's electricity pylons snake across a hill in a Johannesburg suburb

    South Africa's Struggling Utility Eskom Raises $361 Mln to Keep Lights On

    © Photo : AP/Denis Farrell
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 10

    South Africa's utility giant Eskom is ramping up efforts to secure additional funding to service its immense debt burden, with Mainland China offering help in order to prevent a comeback of sweeping blackouts that rocked the Rainbow nation's economy earlier this year.

    Kristian Rouz —  South Africa's largest electric power provider Eskom is raising 5.2 bln rand ($361 mln) through a combination of drawdowns against committed loans and the issuance of domestic bonds. At least 4 bln rand comes from the China Development Bank (CDB), which some economists see as enhancing Beijing's economic presence on the African continent. 

    Meanwhile, Eskom's rising debt poses a growing problem for the South African government. The ruling African National Congress (ANC) won a parliament majority earlier this month, and has vowed to improve the economy and battle corruption, among other things. 

    However, the Rainbow nation is facing 'junk' international credit ratings and sluggish economic growth. On-going external borrowing has hardly been helpful in restoring South Africa's investment appeal. 

    READ MORE: Brazilian Economy Faces Threat of Recession Amid Political Tensions

    Meanwhile, Eskom is expected to run out of its borrowed money fairly soon, which could result in sweeping power outages across the country, similar to those that happened earlier this year. 

    Economists say the struggling utility – which provides 90 percent of all electricity in South Africa – needs structural reform, something the ANC has been considering for a while. 

    “We are in an economy that has not been growing… That troubles us,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said. “We have to embark on the reforms, speed up.”

    Ramaphosa said a five-year reform plan is his main priority after the election. The president said Eskom's sustainability is vital to economic growth in South Africa, as recent power outages have disrupted the work of industrial enterprises and the services sector, slashing percentage points off the nation's GDP. 

    A logo for financial service company Merrill Lynch is seen in New York, June 20, 2013
    © AFP 2019 / Emmanuel Dunand
    US-China Trade Tensions Hurt Emerging Markets, More Uncertainty Ahead
    Ramaphosa has suggested splitting Eskom into three parts in order to boost the company's throughput efficiency and reduce corruption. According to his plan, Eskom's power generation unit will become a company of its own, power transmission will be a separate company, and, finally, the power distribution unit will be an independent entity as well. 

    The proposal was met with concern among the Rainbow nation's trade unions, who said the plan could jeopardise job security and weigh on wages throughout the utility sector. However, Ramaphosa claims his plan is enjoying widespread support. 

    “Labour, the private sector and our own communities would have to play a role (in the reform). Without Eskom, our community stalls,” the president said. “It’s just too important to fail. It holds the fortunes, at an economic level, and the social life of our country, in its hands.”

    Meanwhile, Eskom has amassed 420 billion rand in debt, and its low profitability is weighing on the company's ability to service its obligations. The huge debt burden also poses a problem for South Africa's international credit rating. 

    Some economists have suggested Eskom could be privatised, but officials expressed concerns over possible layoffs and rising utility costs for South Africa's households and businesses if such a move is taken. 

    READ MORE: S. Africa's Ruling ANC Faces Economy Test Amid Reduced Parliament Majority

    Eskom also said it has agreed with its creditors and investors to obtain some 52 percent of its plan to borrow another 46 bln rand in the 2019-20 fiscal year. South Africa's finance ministry has been sceptical of Eskom's plans, and has recently blocked the utility's attempt to draw down some $482 mln from China's $2.5-billion credit line, provided in March. 

    Bundles of 100 yuan notes are pictured at a bank in Shanghai
    © AFP 2019 / JOHANNES EISELE
    Mainland China's Central Bank Vows Stable Currency Amid Trade Tensions
    Officials suspect China might be trying to bail out Eskom to establish control over South Africa's energy supply. Chinese bankers, meanwhile, say they are only doing business with the struggling company, eyeing lucrative returns in the longer-term perspective. 

    For his part, Ramaphosa said Eskom will receive some 23 bln rand ($1.6 bln) per year over the coming three years – just enough to keep the company afloat and keep the lights on across the Rainbow nation. 

    The views and opinions in the article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Pundits Doubt Ramaphosa Can Curb Corruption After Elections in South Africa
    South Africa's Economy Faces Murky Outlook Ahead of General Elections
    South Africa Downgrades Diplomatic Ties With Israel
    Tags:
    economy, Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Models Present Creation by Aqua Blu
    Beach Body Always Ready: Models Show Swimwear Trends at Australia Fashion Week
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse