Low Blow: Crocodile Bites Fisherman's Penis Off, Kills Him

A 27-year-old fisherman in Zimbabwe was castrated and killed in a savage attack by a vicious crocodile, the Daily Star reports.
According to the newspaper, tragedy struck when the victim and his 19-year-old brother were casting their nets and the reptile suddenly pounced upon the man.
"I confirm the death of a man from Hopley in Harare, who was attacked by a crocodile at a dam in Beatrice", Inspector Tendai Mwanza told local media as local police confirmed this development. "The deceased was in the company of another adult man casting their fishing nets when he was attacked by the reptile".
The authorities also urged locals to exercise caution while near the croc-infested waters.
