Sudanese Transitional Military Council Suspends Talks With Opposition - Reports

Al-Arabiya news outlet reported that the TMC had criticised the demonstrators for blocking off roads and bridges in Khartoum. However, the council reportedly pledged it would not use force to disperse the protesters.
Sudan's opposition alliance reacted to the move by saying that the suspension of talks with protesters was a "regrettable decision", Reuters reported.
On Monday, the TMC said it had reached an agreement with opposition forces about the structure of a transitional authority to govern the country. However, on the same day, gunmen dressed in Rapid Support Forces' uniforms attacked protesters in one of Khartoum's squares.
The TMC subsequently issued a statement, accusing third-party forces of staging the attack and trying to undermine its agreement with the opposition on the structure of transitional bodies.
