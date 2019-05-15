Two Christian Aid Workers Kidnapped by Militants in Somalia - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two employees of Christian non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been kidnapped by gunmen in the southwest of Somalia, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Garowe Online news website, the incident took place in the remote town of Geedweyne on Tuesday, with the national authorities having blamed the Al-Shabab militant group for the kidnapping.

The abductees are reportedly Somali nationals working for global Christian NGO World Vision and the Ireland-based charity Trocaire.

Local elders have purportedly already launched negotiations with the kidnappers in a bid to secure release of the aid workers.

Al-Shabab emerged in Somalia in 2006 and has claimed to have undertaken numerous terrorist attacks throughout the region. The group has sworn allegiance to the al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia).