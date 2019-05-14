Two People Shot Dead During Mass Demonstrations in Central Khartoum – Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) – Two people were killed and dozens more injured as a result of gunfire during the mass demonstration in the center of the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, media reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, the ruling Sudanese Transitional Military Council (TMC) and opposition Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change have agreed on the structure of transitional bodies.

According to the Sky News Arabia broadcaster, the gunmen dressed in the uniform of the Rapid Support Forces attacked the protesters on one of the squares of Khartoum.

One of the victims is reportedly a young man from the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, while another one is an officer of the Sudanese army.

The TMC issued a special statement, accusing third forces of staging the attack and trying to undermine the agreement on the structure of transitional bodies.

Sudan experienced a military coup on April 11 following four months of anti-government protests. President Omar Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years, was overthrown and then imprisoned. The TMC came to power and pledged to hold a new election within two years. However, the opposition did not approve this plan and called on the TMC to immediately hand over power to civilian structures.