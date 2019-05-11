Daesh Claims it Killed 11 Nigerian Soldiers in Friday Attack - Report (PHOTOS)

Daesh* claimed that it killed 11 Nigerian soldiers in northeastern town of Gajiganna in attack on Friday, Reuters reported.

The attack on the soldiers reportedly took place in the town in northeastern Borno state on Friday. Daesh has purportedly published pictures of burned barracks and dead bodies it claims belonged to the soldiers, a Reuters report says.

The alleged photos of the consequences of the attack were shared by netizens.

#Nigéria (2)photos #EI d’une attaque contre une caserne de l’armée dans la région de #Borno & une partie de l’équipement capturé par les jihadistes pic.twitter.com/m0ePyFcibz — Wassim Nasr (@SimNasr) May 11, 2019

The security situation in Nigeria has deteriorated severely due to numerous internal conflicts and the surging activity of Boko Haram* in the country. Militants have reportedly killed thousands of people and prompted mass internal displacement of Nigerians from areas affected by the group's activities.

Boko Haram is an Islamist militant group which has pledged allegiance to Daesh, they operate in the western and central African region.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries. Boko Haram is affiliated with Daesh.