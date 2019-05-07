UK MoD Confirms Death of UK Soldier on Anti-Poaching Operations in Malawi

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Defense Ministry has confirmed that a UK serviceman was killed in Malawi on May 5 while on anti-poaching operations in the African nation.

"It is with great sadness that the Ministry of Defence must confirm the death of Guardsman Mathew Talbot of The 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards, who has tragically died on counter poaching operations in Malawi on 5th May 2019," the ministry said in a statement.

​On Tuesday, Sky News broadcaster reported that guardsman Mathew Talbot was on patrol in Malawi's Liwonde National Park on Sunday when he was killed by an elephant.

UK Defense Secretary Penny Mordaunt, on her part, said that this tragic incident was a reminder of the threat UK military faced while protecting some of the world’s most endangered species from criminals.