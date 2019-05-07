Libyan National Army Shoots Down GNA Plane in Tripoli - Reports

The Libyan National Army (LNA), of Khalifa Haftar, has shot down a military plane loyal to the Tripoli Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al-Sarraj, Sky News Arabia reported, referencing its own source.

According to reports, the plane was shot down in the area of Al-Hir, south of Tripoli. The LNA's forces have previously destroyed GNA aircraft, as well as planes belonging to group allied to it.

On 4 April, the Libyan National Army's (LNA) launched an offensive on Tripoli, which is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). Two days later the GNA announced a counteroffensive dubbed "Volcano of Rage".

More than 430 people have been killed and more than 2,000 have been injured since the beginning of the offensive on Tripoli, according to the World Health Organisation.

