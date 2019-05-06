At Least 55 Dead in Tank Truck Blast in Niger (PHOTOS)

According to the Nigerien authorities, the accident occurred near an airport in the capital city of Niamey, when people tried to syphon gasoline from a cistern.

The Interior Ministry stated that 55 people had died in a tank truck blast in Niamey on Sunday night. Witnesses told AFP that the truck had overturned on railway tracks, later exploding when people tried to collect fuel that was leaking from it.

The authorities also stated that many other victims have been admitted to hospital following the incident.

Le début du Ramadan endeuillé au Niger suite à la mort accidentelle de 55 personnes à Niamey la capitale suite à l'explosion d'un camion citerne.

Paix aux âmes des disparus. pic.twitter.com/58kSxpls4v — Issaka Galadima (@IssakaGaladima) May 6, 2019

"The toll from the explosion is 55 dead and 36 injured", an Interior Ministry spokesman confirmed.