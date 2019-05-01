Algeria's Ruling National Liberation Front Elects New Leader - Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Algeria's ruling National Liberation Front (FLN) has elected Mohamed Djemai as its new secretary general, media reported on Tuesday.

The news comes a month after Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the North African nation’s long-time leader and the party president, stepped down after weeks of anti-government protests.

According to Sky News Arabia, the party's central committee held several meetings in order to elect the new secretary general.

Djemai will thus replace Moad Bouchareb, who stepped down along with other Bouteflika's supporters.

Algeria has been suffering from a political crisis since February when then president, Bouteflika, announced he was going to once again run for re-election after 20 years of presidency. As a result of the protests, Bouteflika resigned on April 2. Abdelkader Bensalah, a long-time ally of Bouteflika, took over as interim president to organize an election in 90 days. However, the protesters demand that entire ruling elite steps down from key positions in the government.