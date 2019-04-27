Sudanese Opposition, Military Working on Road Map on Power Transition - Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Representatives of the opposition Sudanese Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change and the country's Transitional Military Council (TMC) have reached, during their talks, tacit agreement to focus on specific provisions of the road map on power transition to civilian structures, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Saturday.

The broadcaster specified that the opposition representatives were glad with the result of the talks.

Meanwhile, the TMC said after the talks that discussion would continue on Saturday evening, Al Ain news website reported. The TMC reportedly said that all the negotiators were committed to reaching a final result and then announce it to the Sudanese people.

Fifteen representatives of the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change participated in the talks in Khartoum earlier in the day.

Following four months of anti-governmental protests, a military coup happened in Sudan on April 11. President Omar Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years, was overthrown and then imprisoned. The TMC came to power and pledged to hold a new election within two years.

However, the opposition did not approve this plan and called on the TMC to immediately hand over power to civilian structures. Meanwhile, protesters continue taking to the streets demanding better living standards, the rule of law and prosecution of corrupt representatives of the former government.