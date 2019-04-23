Sudan's Military Council Head Expands on Body's Role During Transitional Period

KHARTOUM (Sputnik) - The Sudanese Transitional Military Council could have a consultative, monitoring, or legislative role within the transitional government, the head of the council, Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan, told Sputnik.

"During the transitional period, the governance could be military or mixed, this is up for discussion. The executive power is with the council of ministers, while we [could be] a consultative, monitoring, or legislative body," Burhan said.

He explained that there were people with different points of view in the council.

Speaking about the recent arrests of former country's officials, Burhan noted that Sudanese prosecutors were probing into them over corruption allegations.

"At the moment, there are only detentions… The prosecutors are already looking into the cases of the detained and working on taking them to court," the head of the council said.

The transitional military council took power in Sudan after overthrowing Sudanese President Omar Bashir and vowed to hold a new election in two years. However, protests have continued, with citizens now demanding that the transitional military council cede power to civilian government as soon as possible, rather than organising a new election in two years, as it had previously promised.

