17:50 GMT +323 April 2019
    Khartoum, Sudan

    US Urges Sudan TMC to Ensure Quick Transition to Civilian Rule

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Juri Knauth / Khartoum
    KHARTOUM (Sputnik) - US Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Makila James held a meeting with Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) chief Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan and urged him to ensure a quick transition to a civilian government amid ongoing protests in the African country.

    "Our conversation focused on the need to be inclusive in the discussions, to engage with the Sudanese people and to be sure that the transition is underway… Our conversation was very constructive. We think that much more dialogue to be held… We want to underscore that this is the time for the government here now to engage with the people. The street made its demands very clear — we would like to see a civilian government as soon as possible. The time line should be as quick as possible, because the street is demanding… a quick transition," James told reporters after the meeting.

    Earlier in the day, a vehicle belonging to US Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Makila James was seen arriving at the presidential residence in Khartoum to possibly meet with Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) chief Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

    Last Thursday, a senior US official said that James would travel to Khartoum during the weekend, but did not specify whom she would meet.

    READ MORE: S Sudan's President Backs Sudan Transition Military Council Set Up — Reports

    Demonstrators gather in Sudan's capital of Khartoum, Friday, April 12, 2019. The Sudanese protest movement has rejected the military's declaration that it has no ambitions to hold the reins of power for long after ousting the president of 30 years, Omar al-Bashir. The writing on the Sudanese flag says 'With the participation of the Sudanese in Saint Etienne, France.'
    © AP Photo/ Anonymous
    Sudan's Military Orders Central Bank to Review Dubious Money Transfers – Reports
    That same say, the US State Department's spokeswoman, Morgan Ortagus, praised Sudan's decision to release political prisoners and cancel the curfew it had previously established.

    Earlier, the US State Department said it suspended upcoming "phase two" talks with Sudan after Bashir was detained. The bilateral talks were launched by the Obama administration in an effort to move toward lifting a 20-year-old trade embargo against Sudan for its help in fighting the Daesh terror group and showing progress in its human rights record. The US government added Sudan to terrorism list in 1993 over allegations that government was supporting terrorism.

    The transitional military council took power in Sudan after overthrowing Sudanese President Omar Bashir and vowed to hold a new election in two years. However, protests have continued, with the demonstrators demanding that the military hand power to a new civilian administration.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

