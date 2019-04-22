Sudanese Opposition Suspends Dialogue With Military Council

"The military council is still not serious about handing power over to civilians. This council is also representing part of the old regime […] We will continue our protests and we will escalate our protests. We will boycott talks with the military council," said Mohamed Amin Abdulaziz, spokesman for the Professionals Association, cited by Al Jazeera.
The transitional military council took power in Sudan after overthrowing Bashir and vowed to hold a new election in two years. Protests have continued, however, with demonstrators demanding that the military hand power to a new civilian administration that has yet to be formed.
