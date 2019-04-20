Serpent Supremacy: Liberian President Forced Out of His Office by Two Snakes

Liberian president and former football star George Weah had to move to his home and work from there after snakes were spotted in his office. Two black snakes were reportedly seen in a wall of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building, where the president's office is located after a massive fire in the presidential mansion in 2006.
READ MORE: Let the Body Hit the Floor: Heavy Snake Breaks Through Ceiling
"The snakes were never killed. There was a little hole somewhere… That building's been there for years now, and [because of] the drainage system, the possibility of having things like snakes crawling in that building was high", the spokesperson stated.
All comments
Show new comments (0)