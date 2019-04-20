Serpent Supremacy: Liberian President Forced Out of His Office by Two Snakes

There are extremely poisonous species of snakes among those living in the country, including black mambas and cobras that could pose a great danger to officials.

Liberian president and former football star George Weah had to move to his home and work from there after snakes were spotted in his office. Two black snakes were reportedly seen in a wall of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building, where the president's office is located after a massive fire in the presidential mansion in 2006.

According to deputy press secretary Smith Toby, the office will be fumigated for the second time this month in order to do away with "crawling and creeping things".

"The snakes were never killed. There was a little hole somewhere… That building's been there for years now, and [because of] the drainage system, the possibility of having things like snakes crawling in that building was high", the spokesperson stated.