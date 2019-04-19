Mali's Prime Minister, Cabinet Step Down - Presidential Office

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Mali's Prime Minister Soumeylou Beoubeye Maiga and his government have submitted a letter of resignation to the country's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the presidential office said in a communique amid a deteriorating security situation in the country.

"By a letter of April 18, 2018, Prime Minister Mr. Soumeylou Beoubeye Maiga has presented his resignation and the resignation of the members of the government to the President of the Republic in line with article 38 of the Constitution… The President of the Republic has accepted the resignation of the prime minister and the government," the communique, issued on Thursday and published on Twitter on Friday, read.

The statement added the new prime minister would be appointed soon and the government would be formed after the consultations with all the country's political forces.

For years, Mali has been facing inter-communal tensions exacerbated by terrorist activities.

In a high-profile case in March, nearly 160 people have been killed in a massacre against the Fulani herder community in the center of the country. The government reacted to the attack by dismissing the chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces.